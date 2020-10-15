SI.com
NFL Awards '22 Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Jairo Alvarado

The NFL has awarded the 2022 Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The announcement comes after the NFL canceled the 2021 Pro Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Pro Bowl had originally been scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium.

In a memo released by NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy said, "The NFL and NFLPA's intention is to play a full regular and postseason schedule, culminating at the Super Bowl."

As for the 2022 Pro Bowl, the NFL is looking at revamping the Pro Bowl game and weekend activities.

This is not the first time an NFL event has been altered or canceled due to the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the 2020 NFL draft, which was scheduled to take place in the Las Vegas strip, was held virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to peak across the country.

The league has also canceled all preseason games, and we have seen in the regular season, teams have to postpone and change their schedules.

The NFL will continue to recognize the players with their outstanding seasons, and fans will be allowed to vote for their favorite players for the 2021 Pro Bowl roster.

Pro Bowl voting will begin on November 17th, while the full roster will be revealed in December.

While the cancellation of the 2021 Pro Bowl has been in place, the league is continuing to work with the NFLPA and other partners to create various virtual events for fans to engage during the Pro Bowl weekend.

Raider Nation and NFL fans worldwide will be hoping that by 2022, fans will be allowed to Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas strip to celebrate the festivities of the Pro Bowl.

