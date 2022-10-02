NFL Media Says Season is 'Over' For Raiders if Team Loses Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday is about as close as it gets to an early-season "must-win."

The Raiders have started the season with a shocking 0-3 record after many had anticipated them to be a real contender for the AFC West title.

Sports media personality Rich Eisen was one of those who actually predicted the Silver and Black to win the division, a take he is now under fire for.

"[I]t's just too many mistakes, too many non-same-page moments leads to 0-3," Eisen said on Wednesday's edition of 'The Rich Eisen Show.' "But I'll tell you what: Denver is not the model of consistency coming out of the gate with their new head coach either. You got your $235 million quarterback getting clowned by Eli Manning on the 'Manning Cast' ... saying that maybe they should've given the $235 million to a punter."

Eisen said that any hopes of a successful season go down the drain with a Raiders loss on Sunday.

"They better beat the Broncos is all I'm saying. 0-4 is over," Eisen said. "I mean it's O-V-E-R, over. Because Denver would be 3-1 by the way, and you are what you are, and what they would be is 3-1 with a win on the road in division."

Eisen had Dan Orlovsky of ESPN on the show (via phone call) the day before. He asked the analyst for his opinion on why the Raiders are where they are.

"I don't ever say anything that I don't believe," Orlovsky said. "I don't ever try to stir up controversy. I literally try to do my job better than anybody. Watching this past weekend, it looks like Derek Carr is purposely not looking at Davante Adams.

Adams denied that such speculation was the case in his media availability on Thursday.

"People always got to break something down," Adams said. "At the end of the day, we're losing these games by a small margin. We win those games, they're not talking about that, they don't care. All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that, but we're not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day. I don't think anybody is tripping about that.

"Just to hit on what you just said again - it has nothing to do with having too many guys that have had success or whatever it is. It's simply an adjustment to plan - for lack of better words - with me. It's a different type of coverage you're going to get. Nobody gets played like how I get played in the National Football League."

Las Vegas hosts Denver for a 1:25 p.m. PST kickoff on Sunday.

