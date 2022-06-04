New-Look Raiders Among the Most Interested to See in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders new look is among one of the most interesting to see next season.

The Las Vegas Raiders were among the teams that made the biggest acquisitions during the offseason, now the whole world is ready to see what they got.

On Thursday’s segment of NFL Total Access on the NFL Network, Tom Pelissero named the Raiders new-look his most interested to see next season.

“How often does a playoff team add a wide receiver with over 70 career touchdown catches and over 100 career sacks? That is what the Las Vegas Raiders did with Davante Adams, as well as Chandler Jones,” said Pelissero during the segment.

The Raiders arguably made the biggest move of the offseason, when they traded for the best wide receiver and one of the best sack masters in the NFL.

Adams would sign a five-year, $140 million extension while Jones would then sign a three-year, $51 million contract to bring his services to Las Vegas.

“On top of that, the Raiders bring in Josh McDaniels and Patrick Graham, two of the guys among the most respected coaches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively. These are the types of moves teams make to win Super Bowls right now and that certainly is going to be in focus for the Raiders in 2022,” added Pelissero.

McDaniels joined the Raiders to become the franchise's head coach, after spending the last ten seasons as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator.

Working under Bill Belichick, McDaniels was able to coach Tom Brady to six Super Bowl wins.

Graham, who’s NFL coaching career started in New England as an assistant, would then coach the defensive line and linebacker unit.

In the last two seasons, he served as the New York Giants defensive coordinator.

The Raiders have brought in coaches and players from a winning culture to once again take the franchise to another Super Bowl and bring in a Lombardi Trophy to Las Vegas.

The NFL is ready to see what the Raiders are going to do with all the great additions they made this offseason.

