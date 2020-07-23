RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFLPA, NFL Agree: No Preseason Games

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Word leaked out at the start of the month that the NFL was going to reduce the preseason schedule to two games instead of four to help with mitigating COVID-19 related risks. It then reported later that same week that the NFLPA voted to recommend canceling all preseason games in 2020.

In the time that followed, word leaked out that the NFL wanted to play at least one preseason game, all the while players criticized the league for lack of transparency on COVID-19 related health protocols. Well, not all problems may yet be solved, but the league took a significant step when on Monday the NFL offered the union no preseason games this year, which the union then accepted yesterday.

It’s not often that you’ll see the owners in the NFL giving in to their players like this. Still, safety is the primary concern, and many fans not expected to be able to attend regular season games much less preseason ones; the logic is sound.

It’s not that it doesn’t come with any potential downside, though. For players that are undrafted or at the bottom of a team’s roster, preseason is usually a chance to shine and make an impression on your side and the rest of the league to show that you can play a meaningful role in the NFL. Without that, it’ll be a lot harder for those kinds of players to make a roster.

There could also be more rust experienced by teams since they won’t have any live warmup before starting September 10. Coaches would already complain about the lack of real live practices in today’s NFL and know that there’s no preseason, training camp reps will take on even greater importance. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drafting Henry Ruggs Was a Mark, Al Davis Special

Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes Henry Ruggs does for his team what Cliff Branch did for his father, Al.

Tom LaMarre

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part IV: Businessman

As we conclude our look at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, today we look at his prowess as a businessman.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Running Backs

As we look ahead to the 2020 season, we preview the top-five players the Raiders will face at every position. Today we look at running backs.

Jairo Alvarado

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions III

Each week we do an article answering your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails. If you have one, pass it on.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part III: Jon Gruden

As we continue our look at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, today we look at his relationship with Jon Gruden.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Come to Terms with Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have come to terms with first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs on a four-year deal with an option for a fifth.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Wide Receivers

As we look ahead to the 2020 season, we preview the top-five players the Raiders will face at every position. Today we look at wide receivers.

Jairo Alvarado

Reliving Raiders Fond Training Camp Memories

As training camp prepares to begin for the Las Vegas Raiders, we reflect and relive some of the fondest memories of training camps past.

Tom LaMarre

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Won’t Attend Games Without Fans

Las Vegas Raiders owner will not attend games if the fans aren't allowed to be there.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Key Undrafted Free Agents on Raiders Radar

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have struck gold for the Raiders with undrafted free agents, and here is a list to watch in 2020.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter