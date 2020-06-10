RaiderMaven
NFL Announces COVID Related Adjustments to Training Camps

Darin Alexander Baydoun

In a memo that was sent from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 teams on Tuesday, the league announced two adjustments would be set in place to training camps in preparation for the 2020 season. Those adjustments come directly from the NFL in an effort to keep the risk of players contracting COVID-19 down as much as possible. 

These two adjustments will be that, according to the memo, “All training camps are required to be held at the club facility (which includes your home stadium),” and that “in order to mitigate exposure risks, we have agreed that no joint practices will be permitted this year during training camp.” The only exception that exists is for the first rule being that if a team demonstrates that it would not work to have camped at their club facility to the “satisfaction” of a joint NFL-NFLPA medical task force. 

The league stated, “We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment.” 

The memo noted that the NFLPA is in favor of both of the changes. Additionally, the medical assessment comes from both the NFL and NFLPA, as well as outside medical experts, ranging from the CDC, infectious disease experts from Duke University (DICON), and other universities. 

At the very least, it’s reassuring to see the NFL and its players in lockstep over making the necessary changes to try and mitigate the risk of any players contracting Covid-19. However, even with the changes, it’ll still be required to test players on the daily until treatment is developed hopefully sooner rather than later.  

