Podcast: NFL Owners Meeting Day No. 1 Update
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--The 2025 NFL Draft is roughly three and a half weeks away, and the start of the 2025 NFL Training Camps is nearly four months away, but for now, the 2025 Spring NFL Owners Meetings are underway here at The Breakers Resort.
Earlier today, we spoke with coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek for the first time on the record since the NFL Combine.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast provides breaking news and insights after discussions with GM John Spytek, coach Pete Carroll, and various other NFL sources from the NFL Owners Meetings.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
We cover a plethora of topics including:
- The GM, John Spytek, and coach Pete Carroll dynamic.
- Why panic over the QB Geno Smith situation is utterly foolish.
- How the extension for superstar DE Maxx Crosby helped define the franchise's future.
- Why is the Raiders' brain trust bullish on the Silver and Black offensive line? That doesn’t mean complacent.
- The reality of WR Jakobi Meyers's true value and what that tells us about the wide receiver position and the upcoming NFL Draft.
- How Mark Davis and his vision for Raider Nation started shaping the franchise in ways many never noticed.
- Does the Raiders' new game plan make complete sense, and how did it impact free agency?
- The Elandon Roberts signing and the loss of Robert Spillane.
- Why John Spytek and Pete Carroll aren’t married to a system but to winning.
- Why John Spytek’s philosophy spells a specific type of player, harkening some to remember Al Davis.
All of that and much more.
