2021 NFL Pro Bowl Coming to Las Vegas

Darin Alexander Baydoun

This year's NFL Draft was supposed to be in Las Vegas in advance of the debut of the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was considered a lost opportunity to introduce the newest fanbase in the league as well as what could shape up to be one of its most compelling markets.

Well, the league hasn't wasted much time in trying to use the city again to host important events. The NFL announced earlier today, the NFL's next Pro Bowl will be held in the Raiders home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on January 31, 2021. Previously the Pro Bowl had been hosted by the city of Orlando for three years straight. It's not surprising that after the draft was altered, the league is making up for that lost opportunity. 

It could help spice up an event that many had long considered to be stable, and with the experience, the city has as a host of college basketball conference tournaments and the NBA All-Star Game in 2007, the NFL has a lot to go on in terms of finding out the best ways to maximize the appeal of the Pro Bowl in Vegas. 

Of course, there isn't a guarantee that people would be able to go to the Pro Bowl considering the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It would be a shame for two significant NFL events to be canceled in the same city, and even a Pro Bowl without fans would feel like a waste in a town like Las Vegas. 

