NFL Committing $250 Million to Combat Racism

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Roger Goodell came out publicly saying that “black lives matter.” After several players called for the league to make a more definitive statement about the current protests going on in America after the death of George Floyd, the NFL confirmed reports that it is now committing $250 million to social justice causes.

The money is an expansion of a previously agreed-upon deal with the Player’s Coalition, aiming to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.” For those who don’t know, the Player’s Coalition is a player founded organization, which included players such as former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin and New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, that advocates for social justice. Their stated goal is to “challenge dominant power structures, build mass popular support, and use culture to shift policy and change lives.” 

It’s not known at this time where the money will go in regards to specific organizations and causes. What is known is that the funds will be donated over ten years. This continues to show the changes the NFL is making after years of placating to figures such as President Donald Trump, who called for players not to kneel during the national anthem in peaceful protests. With the league now putting its support behind the black lives matter movement and saying they were wrong for not listening to these issues before, they seem to be now drawing a line in the sand between them and others with views on the protests like President Trump. 

