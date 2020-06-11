NFL Coaches Able to Return Brings Raiders Football Closer

Two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams announcing training camp changes for the upcoming season, Goodell sent another notice that said coaches were among the employees eligible to return to club facilities.

The memo states that when it comes to players, other than those who are seeking treatment, all other players are still not allowed to be working at team facilities.

The ability for coaches to return does come with the caveat that it'll only be permitted if the team has "received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility."

The only team that the league didn't anticipate the ability to access their team facilities was the San Francisco 49ners. However, the Niners are supportive of the current plan and have communicated with their own local authorities to get permission when that's available to them, also per Rapoport.

The memo states that, if allowed by local authorities, teams could have up to 100 employees in their facilities. It is expected for coaches, "particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions," to meet with medical staffs or their own doctors to see if they'll need to take any precautions while they go back to the team facility.

This represents the next step in the NFL becoming fully open now that more and more states are easing lockdown restrictions. Now it is more important to watch how long the league takes before allowing players to return to their team facilities.

However, the league office will reportedly work to implement full COVID-19 testing for coaches and staff before that happens.

