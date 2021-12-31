NFL Ask Home Teams To Honor Madden with A Moment of Silence

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has requested all home teams in Week 17 to hold a moment of silence for Las Vegas Raiders ICON John Madden.

In the wake of the passing of Hall of Fame Head Coach John Madden, the NFL has requested all home teams to honor him with a moment of silence, prior to the National Anthem.

In a memo obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has requested that all home teams hold a moment of silence in honor of Madden.

"As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden. To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game. Below is a recommended stadium public address announcement that can be made prior to the playing of the national anthem," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s memo read.

"Ladies and gentleman, earlier this week the NFL family lost a Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster and friend with the passing of John Madden. At this time, please stand and join in a moment of silent reflection in memory of John Madden, who had an indelible impact on football, the NFL and generation of fans. …", the memo added.

Following the announcement, there will then be a seven-second moment of silence before the anthem begins.

Since the passing of Madden, there has been an outpouring of tributes about him across all platforms, including fans paying their respects through his video game series, Madden NFL.

With the pouring support, it is likely that the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the teams will honor Madden on Sunday and for the rest of the season in their own ways. Not just the moment of silence.

