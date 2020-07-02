RaiderMaven
NFL Cancels 2020 Supplemental Draft

Darin Alexander Baydoun

In breaking news the NFL will not hold the supplemental draft in 2020. Under the current CBA, the NFL can hold one supplemental draft every year. Still, it was decided by the NFL Management Council Executive Committee after they discussed the issue of having the draft while the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing to cancel it altogether. 

The draft is usually held in July, allowing players who are unable to be drafted in the televised NFL draft held in the springtime to have the ability to join a team still. The supplemental draft isn’t as publicized obviously as the primary NFL draft, but notable players such as Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter, Josh Gordon, Bernie Kosar, Ahmad Brooks, and Terrelle Pryor have all come out of the supplemental draft in the past. 

The catch is that if a team wants to select a player in the supplemental draft, they have to give up the draft for the NFL draft the following year for the round they picked the player in the supplemental draft. For example, the then Oakland Raiders took Terrelle Pryor in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft, so they had to suddenly give up a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Of course, if teams have no desire to draft any players in the supplemental draft, they can pass. 

What’s not clear as of now, though, is how the league will handle players that would have qualified for the draft had it not been canceled. It’s been reported that the league is still working that issue out and will reveal the rest of their plan once they officially announce that the draft is canceled. 

