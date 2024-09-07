NFLPA Future Fight Against the League. Games, Contacts, Players and More
We have seen many changes in the past few years from the National Football League. From rules changes to more playoff teams to more games in the regular season, the NFL has continuously tried to expand on the standard it has set for itself over its 100-plus years of existence.
All seem good for the product that fans love to watch, but how much is it really hurting the players?
The NFL is the biggest it has ever been. The fans get games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, and now, occasional Friday games have started to be added to the schedule. Late in the year, of course, we get some Saturday games as well.
How much more will players still go for adding games in different times and areas throughout a course of a NFL season, though?
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the topic on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I talked to a lot of players, coaches, management, that kind of stuff," Carpenter said. " ... We got six years to our next bargaining deal. That was a brilliant move to go 10 years."
"I have never seen the players, even in a strike, angry towards the league as there is now. There is a general, this is going to be braced for a war. I am gonna say this to you, I would not be shocked and I am not predicting it yet, if there is a strike before the deal is over with the heavy handedness of the NFL. I think they are getting tired of it, and I think it is fascinating... I know the NFL has blanch to go to 18. It was part of the agreement. I get that, I understand. But now you are hearing people talking about going to 20 games. That is just not happening. ... And it should not. And I am a guy that liked football. I want as much as I can get. But that is stupid. ... It is six years away, so must of these guys are not going to be playing. But there is just a ground swell of resentment towards the league. This is going to be fascinating for me to see how this gets resolved.
" ... I think now, I never seen the NFL PA as United as they are right now. I never seen it. And we are talking about the high earners to the undrafted free agents' groups. These guys are getting it now, we are a brotherhood. This is all the players. They are united and they are understanding now."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.