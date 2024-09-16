No One Placed Blame When Raiders Were Down in Week 2
Most did not expect what we saw from the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the NFL season. -- at least in the second half. The Raiders went into Baltimore and pulled off a 26-23 upset win over the Ravens, advancing to 1-1 on the early season.
For two and half quarters, it looked like it was going to be the same outcome for the Raiders as Week 1. The offense was struggling and the defense was doing its best to keep them in the game.
One thing that helped the Raiders get their first win of the season was opening up the passing game, as the offense thrived in 12 personnel. What felt like a huge lead for the Ravens at halftime was only a 3-point deficit for the Raiders. The Raiders' offense finally took advantage of great starting field positions that ultimately set up the offense for success late in the game.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the Raiders' upset win on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"No. 1, coaching," Carpenter said. "Antonio Pierce, we saw him in the game, fourth-and-2, he went for it but did not get it. But just showing them, 'I believe in you guys. We are here to win. We are not just here to lose on a field goal and say, Oh we only lost by a field goal. We are here to win.' And he kept coaching and stuck with his guns, with his coaches. The problem has been execution. ... And I am not pretending that everything was pretty. But remember Al [Davis] just won, baby. ... Coaching stayed consistent.
" ... No. 2, the players took a sense of ownership. I told you Davante [Adams] ... there was anger. And we are tired of doing this to our defense. Let's go. And they responded. No. 3, you had a team that talked about how, 'We were getting 10 points, we were not even respected,' they felt. And what do good teams do? They put a chip on their shoulder. ... The fourth thing is, you still have AJ Cole and Daniel Carlson. And man, do your special teams look really good. But lastly, you have -- and I have been telling you this all offseason -- a tight team, nobody quit, nobody pointed fingers. I think your Raiders found an identity. Got a little bit of confidence in their belly now."
