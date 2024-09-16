No Run Game? No Problem, Minshew Can’t Miss in Raiders' First Win
The Las Vegas Raiders generated just 27 yards of rushing offense in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens but found a way to earn the 26-23 upset victory behind a fabulous performance from quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
Minshew was 30-38 passing for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception to help move the Raiders to 1-1 on the season. Two late fourth-quarter drives resulting in 10 points were the difference in the come-from-behind road victory.
Minshew had several targets involved all day.
“It felt great man," Minshew said after the game. "Started getting Tay (Davante Adams) involved, Brock (Bowers) was balling, Kob (Jakobi Meyers) had a huge catch. That's what it can be you know and that's a challenge is to be consistent with that.”
Adams and Bowers combined for 18 catches and 208 receiving yard gashing the Ravens defense throughout the entire contest. An air-raid performance like today gives Minshew and the rest of this Raiders team a ton of confidence after two weeks.
“I look forward to continue building on that momentum, I think everybody feels pretty great about it." Minshew said. "There's a ton of tape to clean up and we’re going to do that but I think everybody feels and believes what we can be as an offense.”
For a team that just could not get the ground game going all day, Minshew stepped up and delivered pass after pass late in the game to make up for an underwhelming day running the football.
Minshew threw for nearly the same stat line last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where just 10 points were scored, but the difference was the Raiders cashed in two of its three red-zone chances against Baltimore instead of coming up short in just one red zone trip in last weeks loss.
The Raiders have yet to rush for over 100 yards as a team this season but it is promising to see the passing game thrive when they needed it most against a high-level defense.
The Silver and Black will battle the Carolina Panthers next Sunday and are looking for a similar performance from their starting quarterback against a sub-par Panther team.
