No Running From the Truth for the Raiders' Defense After Abysmal Showing
The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, coming off an emotional road win over the Baltimore Ravens.
After most of their training camp took place out of state and they played on the road for their first two games of the season, the Raiders returned home to face the Panthers in the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium. It marked the team’s first home game of the season.
Most figured the Raiders would follow up their road win over the Ravens with a home win over one of the worst teams in the National Football League. However, that would not be the case, as the Raiders looked confused and out of sorts for essentially the whole game. It was an ugly game for every Raiders player, regardless of which side of the ball they play on.
The Raiders’ defense was arguably the most disappointing of all, as they are undoubtedly the best unit on the team. Although injuries and a Panthers midweek switch at quarterback set the Raiders’ defense back a little, much is still expected from them.
Raiders defensive lineman Christian Wilkins did not hide his feelings that the team did not perform to its best capability against the Panthers.
"It was definitely disappointing,” Wilkins said. “Home opener. I felt like we put in a good week of prep, and we didn't get the result we wanted. I don't feel like we played to our best abilities, of course, so obviously, just disappointing. But being in this league, you got to be able to have the 24-hour rule. Watch the tape. We'll go over it today, review it, and then around four o'clock today, we'll be all focused and all business on the [Cleveland] Browns.
“So, that's the approach we got to take and just really learn from it and watch the game with critical eyes. Each person has to look inward. When you win, lose, or draw, you got to do that. You want to be able to get the result you want each week, so we're going to have to do that moving forward."
