Notable Receipts to Keep as Raiders Heavily Unfavored Ahead of Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders struggled mightily in Week 1. Especially on offense.
They lost to a Los Angeles Chargers team that was likely inferior on paper in all except for the quarterback position. An 0-1 start is unfavorable for an NFL team. 0-2 is nearly a hole to climb out of.
Playing the Baltimore Ravens is a tough task. They are arguably one of the best AFC teams still, behind the Kansas City Chiefs. They might even be more complete than the Chiefs in a lot of aspects. Especially defense.
The Ravens are about as good as it gets for an NFL team, complete with an MVP-level quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Playing the Ravens in Baltimore is another matter. The Ravens are also looking to avoid an 0-2 start after losing Week 1 to the Chiefs.
The Raiders are heavy underdogs. ESPN's staff picks were unanimous for the Ravens. The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer favored the Ravens heavily.
"The Raiders got destroyed by the Chargers' rushing attack, and they now face a more dangerous one against Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry," Iyer wrote. "The Ravens had a mini-bye to rest up and rev up their defense to rebound vs. a hot and cold Gardner Minshew and an inconsistent running game."
His contemporary, Bill Bender, wrote, "The Ravens piled up 452 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson will make it work with the combination of Derrick Henry on the ground and tight end Isaiah Likely, who starred in Week 1 with nine catches for 111 yards and a TD.
"This should be a comfortable victory."
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco predicted the Ravens to cruise to a win.
"This a second straight road game for the Raiders against a team playing its home opener with rest -- and it's on the East Coast. That's a brutal trip for the Raiders."
Evan Massey, a staff reporter for Baltimore Ravens On SI, predicted a "blowout" as a result of his "five bold predictions." Considering what seems to be the consensus, bold might be a strong word.
He predicted over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Henry. A dominant defensive effort. Massey also projected Jackson to be hot and the defense to keep Davante Adams quiet.
