Nothing Will Get in Raiders' Crosby's Way of Chasing Greatness
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's hunger is at a level of its own.
Crosby's commitment to the game of football and his team is truly special and is continuously acknowledged by his teammates and coaches.
The All-Pro edge rusher's dedication was most apparent last season when he played through an aggravating knee injury that would require surgery. Crosby still managed to play in all 17 games and officially established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league with a career campaign.
"That's part of the game," Crosby said of the injury when he addressed reporters at the 2024 Sack Summit in Las Vegas on Saturday. "I played hurt many times in my career. And yeah, the knee was something I had to deal with, but it was just a part of that season, it was part of the story. And at the end of the day, I don't control any of that. I'm going to play one way, regardless, whether I'm 100% or 90% or whatever it is.
"So, yeah, it's been a different offseason. I had to get two major surgeries, and it's been different. But at the end of the day, there's not one street to get to where you want to go, there's multiple. And for me, I had to trust the people around me, trust my team, everyone involved, in getting me back to 100%, and then, also, taking that next step. And I feel like I've definitely done that. I've been training -- I mean, we started in January. January 22 is when we started going. So, you talk about fight camps and fighting guys made three months, four months; I do it 365. So, that's why I feel like, at the end of the day, my consistency is what separates myself and it will only keep getting me better because I don't leave any stone unturned."
Crosby is looking to go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game. When one has a goal as big as that, they're not going to let anything stop them in their endeavor to achieve it -- not even injury.
