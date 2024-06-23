O'Connell Set to Enter Second Season with Third Offensive Coordinator
Few rookie quarterbacks drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft have had as wild of a ride en route to the starting position as second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Last season, O’Connell started the season as the team’s third-string quarterback but was named the starting quarterback about halfway through last season. O’Connell would lead the team to a 5-4 record during the second half of last season.
The Raiders made many necessary changes to the offensive side of the ball this offseason, including at offensive coordinator. As Luke Getsy installs his offense in Las Vegas, O’Connell faces another hurdle, learning from his third offensive coordinator in less than an entire season in the National Football League.
“I think it's definitely a change, but again, it's not unique to me,” O’Connell said. “Some guys do that in one year and even less than that. And so, it's just trying as fast as I can to really steal time back and try to continue to go over things over and over. The more you go over them, the more you'll feel comfortable with them, and they won't feel as foreign. And so, just trying to study as much as possible to try to get ahead. I try to recap the day and also get ready for the next day."
As he enters his first entire offseason as the team’s starting quarterback, O’Connell says he’s still trying to find a healthy work-life balance as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, O’Connell wisely understands he may never find that balance if he hopes to be a starter at the most critical position on the field, especially while learning a new offense.
"I think it's a hard balance,” O’Connell said. “This is my first full offseason in the NFL, so still figuring out that balance. But I do love football. I love to work at football both physically and mentally, all the things that go into it.
“And so, I think I'm trying to find a good balance of spending time with my wife, spending time just with friends and family, but also knowing that this is my job. And this is a job that requires bringing it home with you and so sometimes that happens. But I definitely have not found that perfect balance yet. I'm still working on it."
While playing with a new offensive coordinator isn’t unique to O’Connell, the situation he walked into as a rookie and the amount of coaching changes he’s gone through in such a short time are. So far, he’s done an admirable job navigating it all. The Raiders’ success this season largely depends on him overcoming all that is thrown his way.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.