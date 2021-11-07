Carr Credits Fans for Franchise Turnaround

When Derek Carr was drafted to the then Oakland and now Las Vegas Raiders, the fans did not put a lot of pressure on him to turn things around immediately.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr came to a Raiders franchise that had very low expectations.

When he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, the Raiders were coming off some tough years.

Draft busts overpaid players and lack of direction from the front office.

But no matter what went on in the franchise, the fans were always there supporting the team.

“Honestly, I wasn't really pressured because like we would get a first down and the crowd would go nuts,” Carr said of how excited the fans got by getting a first down.

Carr was a guest on the Harvester Sports Podcast, where he talked about the Raiders fan base during his time in Oakland and the move to Las Vegas.

Raider Nation has gone through a lot since the Silver and Black's last Super Bowl appearance, and year after year the fan base stays loyal to its team regardless of where they are playing.

"Raider fans, we haven't been good in probably 100 years. But we got the best fans in the world,” Marshawn Lynch said.

Indeed, Raider Nation is by far the best fanbase in football and in all sports.

"Yeah, we have the best fans, 100 percent of the best fans," Carr added.

When the franchise decided to make the move to Las Vegas, the team informed its players that it was going to be a rough time, and there was going to be backlash from its fans in Oakland.

As for the fans in Oakland, they were going to be mad regardless of the outcome.

“We kind of dealt with that, getting booed out of our own stadium on the last game on a Hail Mary play,” Carr said.

Everyone wanted to stay, Mark Davis, the owner wanted to stay, but unfortunately, things didn’t go their way in Oakland and the Raiders received an opportunity of a lifetime to finally have a home.

While the team has been in Las Vegas for two seasons, this was the first year fans were allowed in the stands and they have indeed shown loyalty.

From the Black Hole to the Death Star, and all stadiums across the NFL, Raider Nation shows up and supports its team.

