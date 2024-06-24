OC Luke Getsy Setting the Foundation for the Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the highest-paid offenses in the National Football League last season. However, the unit was one of the worst offensive units in the league last season. The Raiders offense is a large part of why the Silver and Black missed the playoffs last season. Had the offense played better in just one or two games, the Raiders likely would have clinched a playoff berth last season.
While the Raiders’ offense had many issues last season, arguably, the unit’s biggest problem was the lack of a legitimate identity. The Raiders offense did not run or throw the ball well consistently last season, forcing the unit to scramble for answers on game days often. Getsy hopes to change that by establishing a firm offensive identity well before the season starts.
For an offense that struggled as much as the Raiders' offense did last season, Getsy's goal cannot be understated.
"Yeah, I think it's important to lay a foundation,” Getsy said. “And like I said, if we can establish our style and the brotherhood that we have in that room, we're going to be just fine. And the schematic part of it is the second element of it."
As he implements a new offensive scheme for the Raiders this offseason, Getsy notes it is his responsibility to help the players familiarize themselves with the new system. Getsy said the unit’s time working together in the offseason will be critical in preparing for the upcoming season.
After many changes were made in the middle of last season, the Raiders finally got to work together on the field this offseason. The offense features multiple new faces, along with their new coordinator, Getsy, who aims to make the learning process as smooth as possible. However, for Getsy, the unit's repetitions in practice are invaluable.
“Guys got to be comfortable being able to react to things that happen,” Getsy said. “Because the reality of it is we prepare them, and we say it's going to look like this, and we called it for this, but there's often something that's slightly different, and those repetitions that you get with one another, that's how you become elite."
The Raiders will start second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell or newly added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew at quarterback this season. Regardless of who wins the competition, a solid offensive identity will be needed for success regardless of who wins the contest.
