Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau Talks Raiders' Chip Kelly
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders have been closely evaluating many of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are several intriguing prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, many on the defensive side. The Raiders have several important defensive contributors set to hit free agency.
This is a deep defensive line class, so the Raiders could beef up their trenches with a defensive lineman.
Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau is one of the draft's most intriguing defensive line prospects. His elite play in the College Football Playoff helped the Buckeyes win a national championship.
The Raiders hired OSU offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the same position. Kelly led an explosive Buckeye offense, something the Raiders hope he brings to the professional level.
Tuimoloau has not yet met with the Raiders, but he did discuss what it would be like to face Kelly in practice again if he joined the Silver and Black.
“It was fun, going against him in practice,” he said. “He really tested our defensive line, all the creativity he does. So, just having him, just going against him, having a year to go against him, it’s a blessing. That’s a great mind right there.”
Tuimoloau told me he models his game after players like Frank Clark, Joey Bosa, and Rashan Gary.
The former five-star prospect posted 144 total tackles, 45 for loss, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 12.5 sacks in his career with the Buckeyes.
Tuimoloau is a unique prospect in terms of how he can play inside and outside on the defensive line. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 277 pounds, making him the perfect archetype for a 3-4 defensive end role.
He is a good run-defender with heavy hands that can overpower tackles. The Raiders have sought a consistent edge presence across from Maxx Crosby for years, and that could be Tuimoloau.
Tuimoloau learned a lot during Kelly’s one year with the Buckeyes. His complex offensive schemes challenged him and the Buckeyes’ defense, which should prepare them well for the next level.
We will see if Tuimoloau reunites with Kelly if the Raiders call his name in April.
