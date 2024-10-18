One Move That Could Significantly Help a Raiders' Offense That is Searching for Answers
The Las Vegas Raiders are again one of the offensive teams in the National Football League.
The Raiders have a new offensive coordinator and a new offense. They have switched quarterbacks and running backs, and have made multiple switches along the offensive line. Still, the results have been lackluster at best.
So far, the Raiders have tried just about all there is to try to get better production from the offense. One of the only things they have not tried is moving Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy from the field to the booth. It is a move that may not seem like a big deal but could pay off for the Silver and Black.
"I mean I think that that part of it is a little bit irrelevant in my mind,” Getsy said. “I think we had that discussion maybe in training camp. I think you guys asked me that question. And my perspective of being able to see or being able to communicate on the sideline is really cool, really important.
“And I think the benefit of being upstairs is that maybe you get a bigger picture of the whole thing. So, I've done it in college. I told you in college when I called it, I was upstairs, and this level I've been on the field, so I'm comfortable either way."
Getsy understands the benefits of coaching from the field and coaching from the booth. It seems as if he would prefer coaching from the field. However, the results have been subpar so far this season. The results alone are worth Getsy reconsidering a move to the booth, as the offense has left much to be desired.
It must be noted that Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also coached from the field when he first arrived in Las Vegas. After subpar results, Graham moved to the booth and eventually helped the Raiders develop one of the better defenses in the National Football League. While the offense has many issues it must fix personnel-wise, Getsy moving to the booth could be the quickest and easiest way to see an improvement on offense.
Getsy seemed hesitant to make a move to the booth. While it may be a little different for him, it is the only change the Raiders can make on offense that is not a drastic move. It is a change Getsy must seriously consider for the betterment of the offense and the team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.