OSU Star Simmons Gives Love to Chip Kelly
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders have a productive offensive line, but it is always a good idea to add more depth to that position group.
Saturday was the final day that 2025 NFL Draft prospects spoke to the media, and it was all about the offensive linemen to kick off the weekend.
One of the top offensive linemen in the class is Ohio State’s Josh Simmons. After transferring from San Diego State, Simmons was an excellent tackle for the Buckeyes.
The Raiders hired OSU offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after he led them to the national championship.
While Simmons told me he has not yet met with Las Vegas, he said he would love to reunite with Kelly.
“He used every bit of ability that I had,” he said. “Obviously, pulling me, pulling around in a fold block or something like that. So, he definitely maximized my abilities. It would be great.”
Kelly made a name for himself as the head coach at Oregon in 2009, engineering one of the most explosive and exciting offenses in college football.
After a few years in the NFL, Kelly returned to the collegiate level, taking the head coaching job at UCLA. He had a winning record in each of his last three seasons with the Bruins and took the OSU offensive coordinator job in 2024.
Kelly changed how he schemes offenses, moving towards a more pro-style attack rather than a spread offense. This strategy led to success for the Buckeyes, earning them their first title in a decade.
Simmons is an ultra-athletic prospect who, according to Pro Football Focus, allowed just one pressure in 158 pass-blocking snaps.
However, Simmons tore his patellar tendon against Oregon in October, ending his season. He told reporters on Saturday that he is recovering well from that injury and should be able to participate in his Pro Day.
The Raiders are set at left tackle, but they could add Simmons to compete for the starting right tackle spot. Simmons also said he is open to moving inside in the NFL.
Simmons is considered a mid-to-late first-round pick, so the Raiders may be unable to land him. However, anything can happen, and if Simmons is on the board, they could give him a shot.
