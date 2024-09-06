Past Impactful Raiders Performances Against the Chargers
The season opener is a big deal for all teams in the National Football League. For the Las Vegas Raiders, it is even more special because Game 1 is against one of their AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders and Chargers have a rich history dating back to 1960. The last five years have been very equal. 2019 was the last season that one of these two teams claimed victories in both season matchups, the Raiders winning both of those games. Splitting games the previous four years proves it takes big plays and big games from individuals to give the overall team a boost for victory.
The Raiders have had plenty of those boosts in recent years, especially from their star wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams, last year, combined for 16 receptions, 176 receiving yards and a touchdown in his two games against the Chargers. He was even more dominant in 2022, registering 141 receiving yards and a touchdown in his debut as a Raider and 177 yards and two touchdowns later that season.
Adams' fellow wideout Tre Tucker also joined him on the fun last year, as he had a career-high in touchdowns in a game with two while accounting for 59 yards receiving in the Raiders' Week 15 blowout against the Chargers.
From a defensive perspective, linebacker Divine Deablo had his best game of the season in that contest, totaling 12 combined tackles. Cornerback Jack Jones also had one of his two interceptions last season against the Chargers in that game.
Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby seems to shine at least once every season when he goes up against Los Angeles. In their first meeting last year, he posted eight tackles, two for losses and two sacks. In Week 1 of the 2022 season he tied a season-high 10 tackles, including one for a loss.
While this is Week 1, this is a huge game for both teams, and it will take big performances from everyone who sees the field to give the Raiders an edge that they have had not only in the last five years but in the overall history between the two teams.
The Raiders have a 69-58-2 record all-time when facing the Chargers. They will look to continue to add to the win column when the two teams meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
