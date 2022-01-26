Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey

Oklahoma Sooners Perrion Winfrey can help the Las Vegas Raiders disrupt opposing quarterbacks with his elite pass-rushing attack in the NFL Draft

There’s no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders will be shopping for interior defensive linemen this offseason.

While they’re still projected to re-sign a few defensive tackles of their own this offseason, the Raiders will look to add help through the draft, and Oklahoma Sooner Perrion Winfrey can be that player to do so.

“The Sooners’ standout has solid power when he initiates to displace blockers. If he gets leverage, he flashes power through full-man with a bull rush or speed to power move. When he wins the pad-level battle, Winfrey has shown he can push the pocket,” according to NFL Draft Bible.

Creating pressure in the pocket is something the Raiders need, and with potentially drafting Winfrey, he would immediately give the Raiders that inside threat they have been looking for.

In his last season at Oklahoma, Winfrey had a combined 23 total tackles (11 solo), 11 tackles for losses, and 5.5 sacks.

Aside from his pass-rushing skills, the Raiders will fall in love with his high motor the most, he just does not stop playing till the whistle blows.

“In run defense, Winfrey exhibits dominance at times because of his penetration ability, flashes of power and high motor. He is able to stack linemen and track the ball carrier. The Oklahoma star is a reliable tackler both in space and through engagement,” NFL Draft Bible added.

Many have him compared to Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles, for having similar height, weight, and playing style. Whether he will develop into the player Fletcher has become is up in the air.

If Winfrey slides in the draft, based on other team needs, the Raiders can draft the Sooner and it ultimately could become another draft steal in the mid-rounds of the NFL Draft.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter