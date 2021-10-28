Foster Moreau Rewards the Raiders Faith in Him

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau rewarded the Silver and Black for their unshaken faith in him.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau played at a very high level in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moreau was given a heads up a few hours before the game that he would be the starting tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders after Darren Waller was ruled out with an injury.

Luckily the Raiders had also called Matt Bushman from the practice squad for last week's matchup, and he surely did not disappoint.

"We have a special group of guys, we understand the mission," said Moreau after Sunday's game.

The tight ends have faced injuries, Nick Bowers and Derek Carrier have been on injured reserve for the most part, and with Waller's injury, the rest of the tight ends had to fill in big shoes.

Fortunately for the offense, Moreau was able to fill in some big shoes.

Against the Eagles, he racked up six catches for 60 yards and a crucial touchdown that tied the game in the first quarter.

His touchdown score would be the first points on the board that led to a 30 point-run throughout the third quarter.

No Waller, No Problem.

Waller lines up nearly 95 percent of the snaps, and when he couldn't be on the field, he made his presence on the sidelines, encouraging his teammates.

He's been a model of excellence, and everyone in the team, including Moreau, is very thankful for him.

Another player he is thankful for is quarterback Derek Carr, who managed to get the ball out of his hands-on time and pass the ball to him for the touchdown score.

"He was on the money today, and the receivers," said Moreau.

This offense has evolved to something special, and since rookie season, Moreau has shown that he can also participate.

