Play of Raiders' Young Core Shows How Well the Coaching Has Been
The Las Vegas Raiders fell in a thriller at Arrowhead to their divisional rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-17. The Raiders outplayed the Chiefs in every part of the game, but the Raiders hurt themselves.
We have said over and over throughout the season that the Raiders are not good enough to beat themselves and the team they are playing against.
Say what you want about this Raiders team from players to coaches. The coaches have done a great job of getting their players ready. The Raiders had dealt with injuries all year each week a young player seemed to come in and play well.
Against the Chiefs, we saw the young core on both sides of the ball play good football.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders young core playing well on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Absolutely phenomenal," said Carpenter. "One thing I got to tell you, one of the things that really stood out is he [Maxx Crosby] was just chasing all day. I thought Jack Jones had a really good game. I thought Tre'von Moehrig had a very good game. K'Lavon Chaisson big game from him, three tackles and one and a half sacks. There were just so many guys today that had a really good football game. Down six defensive starters. We are not even talking about the offense. The defense."
"I am telling you right now, for all of you that wanted the tanking, there you go. But I have been telling you, they are not tanking, and they proved it. But they lost again, so they stayed with the worst record in the National Football League. The Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes. And they are in it. But I am telling you right now, at no time in this season, going back to trying camp, has this team been more united than they are right now. They are united, they are angry, they are unified with one another, they are unified behind their coach and the coaching staff. This is a Raider team that everybody that faces them now the rest of the year, is going to look at this tape and know, hey these guys got a lot of talent. If you want to say this team needs a rebuild that is fine ... The Raiders need to reload."
