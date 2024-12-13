Potential NFL Changes from Owners Meetings
Each season, the National Football League looks to improve its game and the product on the field. Whether it is a replay, officials, gameplay, or adding certain things to make the NFL better.
This season the hot topic has been officiating. In previous years, one would hear about officials making the wrong call or missing a few calls. But this year, officiating has not been terrible.
Each and every week the NFL officials are making calls or determining the outcome of a game -- but not officiating correctly. The Las Vegas Raiders have been at the forefront of a couple of officiating mishaps.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed potential changes the NFL is thinking about on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Now, I had a chance to talk to Roger Goodwell," said Carpenter. As you guys know, John Schopp, who joins me every Saturday on the podcast ... John and I talk all the time about the need for the NFL to add an off-field official. To be able to look at blatant penalties that are just missed and be able to signal down to the field. Roger and this is something I appreciate about Roger ... He talked about I think we have that guy already in the booth, and the reply is official. We are going to be investigating, and expanding that role. John and I have been talking about that for two years and I do think that is coming. We are going to find out more with the competition committee this off-season."
"I think there is a chance that we are going to see, if you kick the ball out of the end zone, rather than in the landing zone. I think you can see the ball now go to the 35, to increase more kick returns. I like that a lot. I like the fact that the NFL is adding a game in Berlin. There are going to be eight games next year. We know at least one of them will include the Jacksonville Jaguars ... The NFL also confirmed that Germany is going to be a permanent part of the cycle with rotating players ... We have been telling you they are going to 18 games. It is not the matter of if, it is a matter of when."
