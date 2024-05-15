Predicting Raiders' 2024-25 Primetime Games
The Las Vegas Raiders were part of five primetime games last season.
It's anyone's guess as to how many the Silver and Black will have this season -- Coach Antonio Pierce has certainly given the Raiders a positive spotlight that they haven't had in years, yet they come off a second-straight postseason absence.
Here are some matchups the Raiders could have under the lights this season:
Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
The Raiders were the last team to defeat the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and they did so at Arrowhead. The league should give both fan bases what they want and have the AFC West rivals dual in a Christmas Day rematch in a primetime slot -- right back where they left off in Kansas City.
Raiders at New Orleans Saints
This is a showdown everyone wants to see -- former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr against his former team. The only issue with this is there's no guarantee Carr will even be the starter when this game comes around, but it is still likely. While there is still a mutual respect between Carr and the Raiders organization, there's no doubt the parting didn't go down how either party would have liked it to.
This reunion deserves a big stage.
Atlanta Falcons at Raiders
Many believe that had Michael Penix Jr. been availability at pick No. 13 in this year's NFL Draft, the Raiders would have taken him.
Instead, the Falcons selected the former Washington quarterback with the eighth overall pick in what was the biggest surprise of the draft.
The Raiders typically get at least one primetime game in Las Vegas, and aside from their divisional matchups, there aren't too many home games that stand out. This would be a matchup between two rising teams that made many solid additions to their rosters this season, and it could potentially have Penix on full display in the sports mecca of the world.
Of course, it's likely that new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins starts this game, and even then, it is still a matchup worthy of a primetime slot. This has the potential of being a great game that goes down to the wire.
The 2024-25 NFL schedule release is set for 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST on the NFL Network.
