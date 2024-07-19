Predicting Where the Raiders Will Stand Post-Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have several storylines going into training camp next week, and it won't be long before we have a clear understanding of what the depth chart will look like come Week 1.
The main story, of course, is the quarterback position, as Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II will be battling it out for the top spot.
Then there are the expectations. The Raiders' defense will be looking to pick up where it left off last season and will be expected to be even better with additions like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Of course, there is also the anticipation surrounding third-year running back Zamir White, who will look to fill the shoes of his predecessor Josh Jacobs, the NFL's rushing champion from two seasons ago.
In a recent article detailing the "biggest story for every NFL team entering NFL training camps," our Hondo S. Carpenter answered the aforementioned questions with his own predictions.
"Antonio Pierce has this team ready for a rugged 2024 season with a dominating defense that is even better than last season," Carpenter said. "Zamir White continues to improve carrying the rock in a new wide zone offense, and Aidan O’Connell seizes control of the QB1 position."
Many believe Minshew will win the quarterback battle, due to the experience he has over O'Connell. The Raiders -- particularly Coach Pierce -- however, are adamant that the starting job is O'Connell's until Minshew proves otherwise.
Those on the outside looking in, for the most part, are not too high on Las Vegas going into this season. Normally, that would be justified when so much turnover occurred in the offseason, but people just seem to constantly forget what the Raiders were able to do last season with Pierce at the helm and O'Connell under center.
The Raiders still play in one of the toughest divisions in the league, but if you've been around the team this offseason, you would know this year just feels different. Las Vegas is ready to challenge the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs, just as it was going into Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.