Preseason Will Give Raiders Rookies Chance to Shine
The Las Vegas Raiders begin the 2024 preseason this Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.
It is the first time Raider Nation will have the chance to see their beloved team in game action since January. The fanbase is abuzz after a strong conclusion to the 2023 season and a commitment to maintaining that momentum this offseason.
The Raiders put together a solid rookie class under General Manager Tom Telesco, including star tight end prospect Brock Bowers out of Georgia.
Raiders fans and coaches alike are excited for this young group of players to have their first chance to play in a professional game.
Many will argue that the preseason doesn’t matter, and to an extent, they’re right. The final score is inconsequential to the meaningful games the team will play in a month.
However, the preseason is about more than wins and losses. It is a chance for the Raiders’ young players to prove they belong on a football field. The starters either play seldom or do not play at all, so young players and players trying to make the team have more of an opportunity.
Bowers is one of the most unique tight end prospects to enter the NFL, and his skill set should be on display this Saturday. The Raiders hope Bowers shows he belongs on the field in this game, and ideally, they do not have to play him in the next two games.
The Raiders also have an offensive tackle looking to break through as part of the rotation in third-rounder Delmar “DJ” Glaze out of Maryland. Glaze got some work with the starters in practice on Monday.
Las Vegas also selected a few young defensive backs trying to carve out roles for themselves: Mississippi State’s Decamerion Richardson, Air Force’s Trey Taylor, and Pittsburgh’s M.J. Devonshire.
Richardson has a unique athletic skill set, while Taylor is a ball-hawk. Devonshire has solid coverage skills. All three defensive backs should be fun to watch, as they should all earn significant snaps throughout the preseason.
Running back Dylan Laube’s fun skill set should also be on display. Laube is a versatile offensive player who thrives as a runner and a receiver. He should take a bulk of carries during preseason games.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been solid throughout camp, showing off his relentless motor and impressive instincts. Watching him lead the defense late in the preseason games should be interesting.
The Raiders have a fun rookie class that could become the team’s foundation in the coming years. But first, they’ll have to show they belong on the preseason field.
