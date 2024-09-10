Pressure on Raiders OC Getsy, QB Minshew II Heading into Week 2
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense looked like the same offense that struggled all of last season It wasn't able to get anything going in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders' offense was put in a lot of good field positions during Sunday's game but could not capitalize on any of them. The defense held its own, giving the offense opportunity after opportunity but eventually got tired late in the fourth.
We saw a lot of the same things as last season from this Raiders offense on Sunday. Missed blocks, missed throws, and not giving their offensive weapons chances to make plays down the field.
Going into Week 2, the Raiders have a tough task ahead. They will be facing another good defense in the Baltimore Ravens. This week in practice, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders adjust to getting more opportunities downfield and get the offensive line in sync to help out both the run game and the passing attack.
All eyes will be on Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Raiders starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II. We will see if the game plan changes from Week 1 to Week 2, and also, what adjustment Minshew makes to get this Raiders offense going in Week 2 against the Ravens.
Our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed the pressure on Getsy and Minshew on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"He [Luke Getsy] gets here," Carpenter said, "and yesterday, the offense looked a lot like Chicago. And it is up to him now to prove: Was your success prior because you were with Aaron Rodgers, or was your failure in Chicago because what you had around you? I think there is a lot of pressure on Luke. I think he is going to be fine. ... I think there is a ton of pressure. He has got a bunch of weapons. This is the free-agent quarterback that they wanted. That he was part of the selection process. Picking over Aidan O'Connell. I think there is a lot of pressure on him coming into Baltimore this weekend."
"Yeah, 100 perecent," Trezevant said. "It is not necessarily all on Getsy. But this is his offense. He is calling the plays. He is calling the shots on this. When players are not executing, some of that does fall on coaching. It is week one. It is very early. Things need to be corrected on every football team around the league. However, there are certain things that Getsy, you know we were not expecting to see on that field yesterday."
