2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hikaru Kudo

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, I'll preview every game in the Raiders' regular-season and take a look into each opponent. Coming off the bye week, the Raiders are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Goodbye, Snow, Hello, Florida!

In what was probably the move heard around the world this off-season, veteran quarterback Tom Brady has left Bill Belichick behind him and moved to the orange state.

In the two decades he was with the Patriots, Brady completed 63.8 percent of his passes, threw 541 touchdowns, and averaged 7.5 yards per pass thrown.

He appeared in the Super Bowl nine times during that time, more than any team besides the Patriots themselves, and won six of them.

Get Brady to the Super Bowl, and he has a 66% chance of winning the Lombardi trophy for your franchise. Yeah, what a pickup for the Buccaneers.

With tight end Rob Gronkowski coming back from retirement to join Brady in Tampa, Gronkowski will be the man to cover during the game.

With that said, Brady will have to learn a whole new system under his new head coach Bruce Arians, who came out of retirement and offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich.

Additionally, Brady will have to learn new schemes and plays with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Brady will have some juice to work with, as they both averaged over 15 yards per reception last season.

Defense, Defense, Defense!!

The defense will be at-most crucial for the Raiders during the game, even if we don't know how steady Brady will be with his new team.

Brady finds himself supported by the cast of center Ryan Jensen and left guard Ali Marpet. They combined for an 80.4 pass-block grade last year, good for second among all offenses in the league.

If Brady's offensive line is one of the best in the league, the Raiders can beat that by covering his targets.

This off-season, Las Vegas signed former first-round veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara. By week 7, the hope is the secondary, led by Amukamara, will be more comfortable and close-knit.

If this is the case, then the Raiders may have a chance to book a win against Tampa at Allegiant Stadium.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

