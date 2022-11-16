Skip to main content

Previewing Week 11 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau entered the mix as a fantasy football contributor on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't anything extraordinary in fantasy football this past Sunday, and much of that could be attributed to the absence of receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

Here is what you can expect from the Raiders' offensive stars in Week 11 of fantasy football:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr notched 17.92 PPR fantasy points with his 248 yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Carr is projected by ESPN to record just 13.25 this week against the Denver Broncos.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs gave a solid performance in the backfield on Sunday, having rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' loss.

The outing was good enough for 22.6 PPR fantasy points, his most since Week 7.

ESPN projects Jacobs to tally 17.38 in Week 11.

Davante Adams

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams posted 27.6 PPR fantasy points with his 126-yard, one-touchdown performance on Sunday.

The five-time Pro Bowler is projected by ESPN to register 18.26 against Denver.

Foster Moreau

With Waller now being out for a number of weeks, Raiders tight end Foster Moreau will have to step up just as he did last year, and he did just that with his 43 receiving yards and touchdown against Indianapolis.

He finished the contest with 13.3 PPR fantasy points and is projected by ESPN to record 7.67 this Sunday.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson did not have any field-goal opportunities this past Sunday, resulting in what would be just 2 PPR fantasy points for him on the day.

ESPN projects Carlson to post 7.48 points against Denver.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_19167025_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Week Eleven: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19075808_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders DC Patrick Graham on the Key of Fundamentals

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19428256_168390101_lowres
News

Revisiting the Denver Broncos Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Patrick Graham-2
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 11 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Mick Lombardi-1
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 11 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19073110_168390101_lowres
News

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Matchup

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_15269175_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Claim Former First-Rounder DT Jerry Tillery

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19429813_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Josh McDaniels: There's No Time For Rebuilding

By Aidan Champion