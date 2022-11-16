Previewing Week 11 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't anything extraordinary in fantasy football this past Sunday, and much of that could be attributed to the absence of receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

Here is what you can expect from the Raiders' offensive stars in Week 11 of fantasy football:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr notched 17.92 PPR fantasy points with his 248 yards and two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Carr is projected by ESPN to record just 13.25 this week against the Denver Broncos.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs gave a solid performance in the backfield on Sunday, having rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' loss.

The outing was good enough for 22.6 PPR fantasy points, his most since Week 7.

ESPN projects Jacobs to tally 17.38 in Week 11.

Davante Adams

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams posted 27.6 PPR fantasy points with his 126-yard, one-touchdown performance on Sunday.

The five-time Pro Bowler is projected by ESPN to register 18.26 against Denver.

Foster Moreau

With Waller now being out for a number of weeks, Raiders tight end Foster Moreau will have to step up just as he did last year, and he did just that with his 43 receiving yards and touchdown against Indianapolis.

He finished the contest with 13.3 PPR fantasy points and is projected by ESPN to record 7.67 this Sunday.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson did not have any field-goal opportunities this past Sunday, resulting in what would be just 2 PPR fantasy points for him on the day.

ESPN projects Carlson to post 7.48 points against Denver.

