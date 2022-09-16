Previewing Week 2 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

Fantasy football participants finally got to see their players in action in Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a number of players who had a significant impact in fantasy football last week, and they will look to continue to display worthy performances in Sunday's home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tallied just 13.8 PPR fantasy points in Las Vegas' Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after throwing three picks.

This week, ESPN projects Carr to drop 17.62 PPR fantasy points.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams had what was just about the best game anyone can have in their very first game with a new franchise.

The five-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver finished with 141 receiving yards and a touchdown, ultimately recording 30.1 PPR fantasy points.

Adams is projected by ESPN to put up 18.73 PPR fantasy points on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs

Fantasy owners may be scratching their heads after the performance Josh Jacobs had in Week 1.

The running back ended up with merely 8.3 PPR fantasy points in Sunday's loss.

It might be too early for fantasy players to make a roster change, though, as ESPN projects Jacobs to record 14.29 PPR fantasy points in Week 2.

Darren Waller

Raiders tight end Darren Waller showed on Sunday what fantasy owners have come to expect of the Pro Bowler for a few years now.

While his 11.9 points is nothing to get overly excited about, his 79 yards on just four receptions is. And the fact that Sunday was just his second game since last Thanksgiving tells a lot as well.

ESPN projects Waller to repeat in Week 2 with a similar outing, marking him at 11.48 PPR fantasy points.

Hunter Renfrow

Week 1 was not an ideal start to the season for Hunter Renfrow.

The wideout totaled just 21 receiving yards while putting up only 5.1 PPR fantasy points.

Fortunately for fantasy owners who are staying faithful to the receiver, ESPN projects Renfrow to tally 11.65 PPR fantasy points.

Daniel Carlson

Carlson was his usual self on Sunday, having finished the day with 9 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN expects the same from him in Week 2, projecting the kicker to put up 8.53 PPR fantasy points.

