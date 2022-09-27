Previewing Week 4 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

Just a few of the Las Vegas Raiders' reliables had their usual fantasy football performances in Week 3.

A couple unlikely assets stepped up when needed, though, and it might not be the last time this season they will do so.

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr put up 19.82 PPR fantasy points in the Silver and Black's Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was his highest mark yet this season.

The former Pro Bowler threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN projects Carr to tally 16.03 PPR points this week.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs recorded 14.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 after rushing for 66 yards and notching 31 receiving yards.

He is projected by ESPN to register 13.23 PPR fantasy points in Week 4.

Mack Hollins

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins was the story of the day for Las Vegas.

The first-year Raiders recorded a career-high 158 receiving yards on just eight receptions and added a touchdown, totaling 29.96 PPR fantasy points in the loss.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams was far from the player fans were used to seeing in the first two weeks, having only tallied 36 receiving yards on Sunday. He wound up with 14.2 PPR fantasy points on the day, as he still recorded what was his third-straight game with a touchdown.

ESPN anticipates a better week from the star wideout, projecting him to record 17.24 PPR points in Week 4.

Foster Moreau

The Raiders' No. 2 tight end, Foster Moreau put up 44 yards on just three receptions on Sunday, earning himself 7.4 PPR fantasy points.

He outplayed tight end No. 1, Darren Waller, who had just 5.2 PPR fantasy points.

Waller is projected by ESPN to bounce back and total 11.22 PPR points this week.

Daniel Carlson

Daniel Carlson put up 10 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 after making all three of his field-goal opportunities.

ESPN projects the kicker to register 8.11 PPR points this week.

Las Vegas is back in action on Sunday for a meeting with the Denver Broncos, as the Raiders will look to earn their first win.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter