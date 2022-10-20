Previewing Week 7 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

While the Las Vegas Raiders currently stand at 1-4 on the year, they certainly have not lacked in fantasy football production.

Two-straight games of big-time rushing performances have put Raiders running back Josh Jacobs near the forefront of his position when it comes to fantasy points.

Here are the key Raiders expected to make their mark in fantasy football this week:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went a second-straight week of not throwing a single interception.

The ball protection, along with his 241 passing yards and two touchdowns, allowed him to post a solid 17.94 PPR fantasy points in Week 5.

ESPN projects the quarterback to tally 16.64 PPR fantasy points in Week 7's matchup agains the Houston Texans.

Josh Jacobs

As previously mentioned, Jacobs has been on a tear over the past two Raiders games.

The former Pro Bowler was third in the league in PPR fantasy points for running backs in Week 5 with a total of 30.3.

Jacobs is predicted by ESPN to put up merely 17.73 PPR fantasy points this week.

Davante Adams

Raiders star wideout Davante Adams has also been an impactful fantasy performer as of late.

He finished Week 5's contest with 27.4 PPR fantasy points after registering 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN projects Adams to reach 17.97 PPR fantasy points on Sunday.

Hunter Renfrow

In his return after missing two weeks due to injury, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow recorded just 25 yards on four receptions for 6.5 PPR fantasy points in Las Vegas' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is projected by ESPN to make a slightly more significant contribution to this week's contest with 9.87 PPR fantasy points.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is still perfect on field goals through five games.

He totaled 15 PPR fantasy points in Week 5, and is projected by ESPN to post a mark of 9.41 in Week 7.

