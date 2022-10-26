Skip to main content

Previewing Week 8 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The usual fantasy football Las Vegas Raiders standouts continue to impress week after week.

The Las Vegas Raiders have not slowed down when it comes to fantasy football production.

Wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs continue to dominate, with Jacobs reaching new heights with every passing week.

Derek Carr

While Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's PPR fantasy point performance of 13.54 in Week 7 may not look like much, he still threw for 241 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Carr is projected by ESPN to record 16.75 PPR fantasy points in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Davante Adams

For the first time since Week 3, Raiders wideout Davante Adams fell below 100 receiving yards, but he sure came close. 

Adams registered 95 yards on eight receptions in Week 7, totaling 17.5 fantasy PPR points.

The five-time Pro Bowler is projected by ESPN to post 18.2 PPR fantasy points this Sunday.

Josh Jacobs

If you have Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on your fantasy team, you must be pretty happy with what he's done the past few weeks.

Jacobs is on a roll, having put up 140-plus rushing yards in each of the Raiders' last three games while also adding at least one touchdown in each of those contests.

He finished Week 7 with 36.5 PPR fantasy points after a 143-yard, three-touchdown day on the ground.

ESPN projects Jacobs to slow down this week, only tallying 19.47 PPR fantasy points against New Orleans.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson continues to be perfect so far this season, having made a 50-yard field goal in the team's Week 7 win.

He totaled 10 PPR fantasy points on the day.

Carlson is projected by ESPN to post 7.77 PPR fantasy points on Sunday.

