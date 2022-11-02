Previewing Week 9 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

Weeks of success for those Las Vegas Raiders who have dominated in fantasy football for much of the season came to a sudden halt on Sunday when the Raiders were shut out by the New Orleans Saints, 24-0.

Here is how the Raiders' stars performed in Week 8 and what is expected of them in Week 9:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for just 101 yards in the Week 8 loss, the third-lowest mark of his career.

He finished with just 1.94 PPR fantasy points.

Carr is projected by ESPN to total 15.69 points on Sunday when the Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davante Adams

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was perhaps the biggest surprise of Sunday, as the five-time Pro Bowler had just one reception for 3 yards in the loss.

That gave him just 1.2 PPR fantasy points on the day.

ESPN projects Adams to put up 16.87 points in Week 9.

Mack Hollins

Mack Hollins was the Raiders' best performing receiver Sunday.

He finished with 64 yards on seven receptions, good enough for 13.4 PPR fantasy points.

Hollins is projected by ESPN to total 8.65 points against Jacksonville.

Hunter Renfrow

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow had just one reception for 6 yards in Week 8, good for just 1.6 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects the receiver to post 7.77 points on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs

After three-straight dominant rushing games, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was limited to just 43 yards on the ground in Sunday's loss. He totaled just 7.4 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Jacobs to register 18.41 points in Week 9.

Daniel Carlson

Even Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who is always reliable, didn't even get a chance to send one through the uprights in the loss.

He is projected by ESPN to post 8.89 PPR fantasy points against the Jaguars on Sunday.

