QB Aaron Rodgers Praises Getsy, Lobbying for Reunion with Raiders WR Davante Adams?
The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. The veteran wide receiver has made a name for himself after a stellar career that spanned ten seasons. Eight of those seasons were with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The duo of Adams and Rodgers was undoubtedly one of the best in the league then, as the two were nearly unstoppable together.
Adams played a part in three of Rodgers’ historical four Most Valuable Player Awards and was a critical part in the last two that Rodgers won. During Rodgers’ last two MVP seasons, Adams registered over 1300 yards and 11 touchdowns. Adams was nominated to the Pro Bowl five consecutive seasons with Rodgers, and he received first-team All-Pro nominations during his last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Adams and Rodgers also played with new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was part of Green Bay’s offensive coaching staff during Adams’ last few seasons with the Packers. Adams, Rodgers, and Getsy were part of a historical offensive run in league history.
Because Adams and Rodgers were broken up due to no wrongdoing of their own and the Raiders’ recent struggles on offense, specifically at the quarterback position, there have been more than a few rumors about the possibility of the Raiders trading Adams to the New York Jets to reunite him with Rodgers.
Adams recently acknowledged that Rodgers has privately mentioned to him that he’d like the two to find a way to reunite what was arguably one of the best duos in the league's history. However, Adams also recently made it clear to Rodgers that he is a Raider and has no intentions of going anywhere.
Still, when asked his thoughts on Getsy and his ability to find the best way to use Adams in the Raiders' offense, Rodgers may have publicly lobbied for a reunion with Adams.
“I love Luke Getsy,” Rodgers said, via Vegas Sports Today. “He’s a fantastic coach, but I love Davante, can't wait to play with him again."
Rodgers was likely referring to playing with Adams in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament, but perhaps he was also hinting at his wishes to reunite with his former teammate on the gridiron as well.
With Getsy now in Las Vegas, the Raiders hope Adams can return to form. Time will tell if Getsy can get Adams and the Raiders offense headed in the right direction this season.
