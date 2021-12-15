Younger Raiders are Motivated

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a rough stretch and veterans are helping younger players keep their chin up and move forward.

The Las Vegas Raiders do not look like the explosive team that started 5-2, early in the season.

Following their bye in week eight, the Raiders have gone 1-5, their only win coming off on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

It has to be tough to stay motivated after the difficult stretch, especially for the younger players, but defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, a veteran in the team, is making an impact keeping those players in check.

“You tell guys you got to be professional, no matter what it is. You want to win all the games, but the reality of that in the NFL is hard. We can’t, especially this year. If anything is any given Sunday, and you got to be able to just take it one play at a time, and just no matter what, we on that field, put your best effort forward,” said Jefferson.

It’s a long season, there’s an extra game added to this years’ schedule, and many of the younger players that have not experienced a tough stretch tends to lose focus by the end of the year.

“The eye in the sky don’t lie. Just keep doing your thing, it's a long season. And again, we have an opportunity this week to bounce back. So just tell guys, you got to just take it one game at a time and really focus on this week. Whatever happened last week is last week you take it you grow, you learn from it, and move on to this weekend. It says you get another opportunity which is a blessing,” Jefferson added.

There are four games remaining in the regular season and with veteran players like Jefferson on the team, the Raiders are trying to finish out the season on a good note as they prepare for a short week and face the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

