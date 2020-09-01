Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions, Emails 3.0

Henderson, Nev. – Each week I get a voluminous email from the fantastic Raider Nation asking me questions about their beloved Silver and Black. I love it when you email me, and we at Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven want to be the most interactive place with the fans anywhere. So let's get right into today's emails and questions that you have sent.

Hondo, with the Raiders trading for Raekwon McMillan, what are your thoughts? Kim Driscoll

He is a terrific run stopper. He has exceptional feet and is a bull at the point of attack. The Dolphins are in a rebuild, and the Raiders stole him.

Hondo heard you on Raider Nation Radio. Do you think Raekwon McMillan starts? Tony Bellows

I talked with an Assistant GM for another team today that thinks so. We shall see.

Hondo, does the trade for Raekwon McMillan mean that Tanner Muse will go to the practice squad? Jeff Christie

That would be tough. I don't think he would stay; someone would sign him to their 53-man roster, I think.

Hondo, any update on the Jalen Richard vs. Their Riddick battle? Bryan Young

I was told Sunday night that Richard had moved ahead of Riddick, and it looks like he is on the out.

Hondo, with Prince Amukamara getting cut, what can we read into that? Dave Morton

Dave, it is easy. Before training camp, I started saying that the Raiders would cut players or place them on the practice squad that will play other places this year. They had a great deal with Prince, but at the end of the day, the young guys were playing great, and they would lose a guy with more years ahead of him if they moved to the practice squad.

Hondo, I saw your prediction of the team going 10-6. Is that a good enough record for the playoffs? Are we out of luck because of being in the AFC with the Chiefs? Lori V.

You are the Raiders, man. The Chiefs are out of luck. I do not expect the Silver and Black to take over the Chiefs this year, but they are coming. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are building long-term.

Hondo, does Javin White make the 53? Keep up the work. Carlos Garza

Thank you, Carlos. He has a great shot. I have him in my projection, making it.

