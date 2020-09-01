SI.com
RaiderMaven
Miami Dolphins Raekwon McMillan Now a Las Vegas Raider

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders had done a lot of work this offseason to upgrade all levels of their defense. Maybe the most significant additions came at linebacker, where the Raiders singed Cory Littleton from the Rams and Nick Kwiatkoski from the Bears, respectively. 

It might not be free agency season anymore, but that doesn't mean that the Raiders couldn't still make significant upgrades. 

On Saturday, they did just that when it was announced that they traded a 2021 fourth-round draft pick to the Dolphins for linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick. 

The former Ohio State Buckeye was taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but missed his entire rookie season due to injury. 

McMillan was able to stay relatively healthy the next two seasons before he sustained a hamstring injury that cut his season short at 13 games last year. 

Until then, he had played in 29 straight games and started 28 of them. He racked up in that time, 177 total tackles and two forced fumbles. 

There hadn't been any indication that Miami was actively looking for a trade, but either way, the Raiders came out with another potential starter to plug into their 'backer core. 

What's also interesting is that McMillan is on the last year of his rookie contract. Considering the desire, he'll have to secure as big of a payday as possible. The Raiders could see McMillan's best version yet. 

At the very least, he adds to what now projects to be a strong linebacking corps for the Raiders this season. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Autumn Wind
Autumn Wind

I always trust Mike Mayock. He is the man

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I'll tell you the truth, I was an excited about this trade till I read that article and saw that video. Now I'm jacked up

