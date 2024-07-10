Raider Rookie to be Featured in EA College Football 25
We are just days away from the release of the much-anticipated College Football 25 video game.
For Las Vegas Raiders fans who will be buying the game, there will be an opportunity for them to play as one of the latest additions to the Silver and Black: Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
EA Sports recently revealed that fans will be able to add their choice of Bowers or other "Ultimate Alumni" to their "Ultimate Team" if they pre-order the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle. Both are currently available to purchase.
Purchasers of either version (if pre-ordered) will be able to add one of the following alumni:
TE Brock Bowers - Georgia
WR Adonai Mitchell - Texas
QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
MLB Payton Wilson - NC State
CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toldeo
RB Blake Corum - Michigan
CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa
RE Jared Verse - Florida State
RT JC Latham - Alabama
LT Jordan Morgan - Arizona
Bowers will be an 82 overall, as will the rest of the alumni.
Adding Bowers to the game is the right move, as this generational tight end won back-to-back John Mackey Awards as the nation's top tight end. He won two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs and is one of the most highly-touted tight ends to have ever come out of the NFL Draft.
Ultimate Team is a game mode in which players can build their own teams with customized lineups made up of the best players in the game.
College Football 25 will officially release on Friday, July 19.
