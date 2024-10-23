Raiders' Abandonment of the Run Proves Costly Yet Again
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive struggles continued in Week 7 against. the Los Angeles Rams.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce sent Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to the booth for the first time this season, but it was still the same result for the Silver and Black. The Raiders fell to the Rams 15-20 and go into Week 8 with a 2-5 record.
Getsy and the offense turned away from what they wanted to do the most against the Rams. The Raiders all season have been trying to establish the run. This game was the perfect opportunity to do so.
The Rams' defense is one of the worst at stopping the run. But the Raiders went away from the run, even after struggling to move the ball down the field with the pass.
Getsy continues to show that he seems not to know how to adjust in the course of a game. Or know what plays to call at certain points of the game.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' offense going away from the run on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If I am sitting at the bye at 2-7 and my offense is still deplorable, then yes, I feel like I would make a change then," Carpenter said. "If he [AP] is convinced now that he [Getsy] is not the guy, I think you should make a move now. ... I think they are warning signs. I ask about an identity. You are going up against one of the worst teams in the NFL with rushing defense and you throw 44 times compared to 29 times. When you were successful running the football. ... After the second interception, do you not get the hint this is not a good day for our quarterback? Run it down their throat! To me, it was egregious. ... I think he [Pierce] is giving hints he is frustrated with the offense.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II had a poor performance after taking over for the injured Aidan O'Connell.
"Gardner Minshew II probably had the worst game I have ever seen him have, and I have watched almost every game he has ever played in the pros," Carpenter said. ... There were certain wide-open guys he just missed. I alluded to some of them...There is even more that I noticed. ... But still, even with those misses, the fact that they went away from the running game when it was working."
