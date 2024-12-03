Raiders Achieve Incredibly Unique Feat
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a very impressive 2024 NFL season, as they are just 2-10 heading into Week 14.
However, with a rebuilding franchise like the Raiders, it's important to look for signs of progression, even if they are small.
So, what is one thing Las Vegas did do well this season?
It got a lot younger.
During his most recent installment of Monday Morning quarterback, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated took note of the massive overhaul the Raiders' roster has undergone since last year.
"The finish to Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs on Black Friday won’t help Antonio Pierce’s case for keeping his job. But Pierce has managed to keep his players motivated, and the young guys developing," Breer wrote. "Vegas, for what it’s worth, has gone from the NFL’s third-oldest roster to its sixth-youngest in a year’s time."
That is certainly a very impressive achievement, and it's something to look forward to heading into 2025.
Las Vegas apparently really likes what first-year general manager Tom Telesco has been doing, and apparently, infusing the roster with some youth and exuberance was a major goal of his from the start.
Now, obviously, the Raiders are still lacking in talent. Tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby are truly the only two elite players the club has on either side of the ball, but, at the very least, Las Vegas plays hard.
The Raiders are slated to have expansive cap room heading into the offseason, and they will also have one of the top picks in the NFL Draft.
There should be ample opportunity for Las Vegas to improve in the coming months. Perhaps the Raiders will finally land their franchise quarterback, and maybe they will also be able to land some big names to help both offensively and defensively.
As for Pierce, it's hard to gauge that much from his first full season at the helm, as, again, he didn't exactly have a whole lot to work with from the jump.
But next year, we will probably get a much better idea of where Las Vegas stands moving forward.
