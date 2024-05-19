Raiders' AFC West Opponent Schedule: Denver Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to get the best of their AFC West opponents in 2024.
The Raiders went 4-2 against their division rivals last season, splitting with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs and sweeping the Denver Broncos.
As we continue to evaluate the Raiders’ AFC West opponent schedules, today, we conclude with the Broncos.
The Broncos moved on from Russell Wilson this offseason, trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers and selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sean Payton enters his second season coaching the Broncos, hoping to improve on an 8-9 record.
The Raiders have enjoyed lots of success against the Broncos in the last few seasons, compiling a 10-1 record against them since 2018.
Let’s dive into the Broncos’ schedule and find some intriguing games.
The Broncos start the season against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Since neither team has Wilson anymore, it will likely be a quarterback match-up between Nix and Geno Smith.
After that, it’s the Wilson revenge game. The Broncos welcome the new-look Steelers to Mile High Stadium. It will be interesting to see how Wilson responds to the environment and if Nix can out-duel him.
The Raiders will go to Mile High in Week 5. They have not lost there since 2019. Las Vegas will hope to keep it going, and if history is any indication, it likely will.
Payton returns to New Orleans for the first time since he was traded. He spent a total of 15 seasons with the Saints. Payton will face former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at Caesars Superdome, looking to get revenge on his former squad.
The Broncos then have a tough road stretch, facing the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs the following week. They finally beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2015 last season in a Thursday Night Football victory. The Broncos have lost their previous three games against the Ravens.
The Raiders and Broncos will meet again in Week 12 at Allegiant Stadium. The Broncos have not beaten the Raiders at Allegiant since the team started playing there and have not won a road game against the Raiders since 2015.
The Broncos have struggled against the Raiders for quite some time. The Raiders will try to ensure Denver’s fortunes don’t change against them in 2024.
