Raiders' Alexander Mattison is Familiar With Fellow RB Zamir White's Task
A lot was riding on Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White when he had to fill the void of former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs last season.
White started in each of the Raiders' last four games of the 2023 season in place of an injured Jacobs, who, at the time, was the league's reigning rushing champion.
White answered the call, helping lead Las Vegas to big wins over all three of its divisional rivals.
Now, Jacobs is gone, and White will likely retain that role as the team's No. 1 back.
New Raiders running back Alexander Mattison, knows that responsibility all too well, as he took over the starting job with the Minnesota Vikings after Dalvin Cook signed with the New York Jets in free agency.
Mattison told reporters on Wednesday that he has seen White taking "ownership" in OTAs so far.
"He's a guy that has been in a position similar to where I was over in Minnesota with Dalvin [Cook]," Mattison said. "And for him to have to step up and be in a different type of mindset, something that I've seen for him, even just as a group, we're able to come together and have goals as a group and kind of just love on one another, teach each other, lend a helping hand to one another, and I'm excited for this running back room."
Mattison started in Minnesota's first 13 games of the 2023 season before suffering an ankle injury against the Raiders in Week 14. He would miss the following game before playing limited snaps in the Vikings' final three games of the season.
Altogether, Mattison rushed for 700 yards while posting 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year.
It was Mattison's first season as a full-time starter, which is what White, himself, is preparing for.
White rushed for 397 yards and a touchdown in those four starts last season, including a 145-rushing performance in the Raiders' Christmas Day victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Mattison will likely be White's backup, he will still likely be quite involved in the offense, as Mattison can be a receiving threat in the backfield.
