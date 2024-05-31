Raiders' Alexander Mattison Talks Chemistry Between the RB, QB Rooms
The Las Vegas Raiders added many new players this offseason, and throughout OTAs, those additions have been working to get a head start on building a camaraderie.
Particularly on offense, each position group has some new faces, including the quarterback and running back rooms. Considering how much these two units have to be in sync, it's important that they establish a chemistry early on.
One of the new running back additions, veteran Alexander Mattison, is pleased with where the two groups stand so far.
"We're getting that chemistry rolling, starting to get it rolling, and it's feeling good," Mattison told reporters on Wednesday. "Those off-timing throws, of course, running backs are going to be the check down that you look to when you're in a scramble, so being on the same page with those guys on where they want us at and understanding what their thought process is, that's kind of where we're at now and learning that.
"And those guys are extreme leaders, on and off the field, in the locker room, just chopping it up with those guys and having lunch with those guys, it's definitely one of those things you just understand where they're at mentally as far as leading this team and their goals as far as leading this team, and you can't do nothing but respect it and hop on the train."
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell and running back Zamir White are the leaders of their respective rooms, as even though they aren't the veterans, they are the returners.
Both players were instrumental in Las Vegas' late-season push last year and were each thrust into significant roles as younger players. They both now have new veteran pieces in their rooms with Mattison and Gardner Minshew II, which will be vital for both White and O'Connell's development as leaders.
The quarterback and running back units will look to continue to mold that chemistry as OTAs wind down. Last week will be the final week of OTAs before the team returns the following week for mandatory minicamp. By the time training camp rolls around, the chemistry should be close to being fully developed just in time for the season to start.
