Raiders Already Stirring the Pot With Shot at Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs at Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs make up one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports.
While it hasn't exactly been an even rivalry in recent years, the Raiders reignited it last year when they went into Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day and upset the eventual back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
The Raiders have stressed all offseason they want to ride the momentum of that victory, as they strive to be the ones to dethrone the Andy Reid- and Patrick Mahomes-led juggernauts.
The Raiders added fuel to the flame on Thursday when a fan brought out a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed as Mahomes -- Mahomes, of course, has notoriously been mocked for his unique voice and how similar it is to that of the iconic puppet.
In a video originally posted by @RaidersAQ on X, formerly known as Twitter, Raiders rookie safety Trey Taylor was filmed putting the puppet on his hand and saying, "I'm a b----."
While it can be interpreted as just a fun little diss, if you know the effects of social media, you know this isn't going over well with Chiefs Kingdom.
It was certainly a bold move on Taylor's part -- a rookie coming at the best quarterback in the game and the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.
While the Raiders got the last win in the matchup, the Chiefs did get the last laugh by winning the Super Bowl on Las Vegas' home field.
“Like I told them, we’ll run it back," said Raiders head Antonio Pierce when he joined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his podcast, "The Rush" this offseason. "We’ll see them again. They have to see us; we have to see them. We’ve already given the recipe of how to do it. These guys know what it’s like to do it on a day where -- we talked about it. We were the first show on that day. We played at 10 o’clock, 12 o’clock their time. There was no NBA. LeBron wasn’t playing yet. Everyone was watching the Raiders versus the Chiefs."
The Raiders will host the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Week 8.
